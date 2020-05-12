Sections
Home / Business News / Sensex, Nifty off day’s low; RIL still down

Sensex, Nifty off day’s low; RIL still down

The S&P BSE Sensex closed down 190.10 points or 0.60% to end at 31,371.12 and the Nifty50 index lower 42.65 points or 0.46% at 9196.55.

Updated: May 12, 2020 17:20 IST

By Hindustan Times, New Delhi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sensex saw 20 of 30 stocks end the day in the green with S&P BSE Energy biggest sectoral loser, down 5%, and S&P BSE Telecom biggest sectoral gainer, up 4.27%. (Bloomberg file photo)

Indian indices ended lower for the second day in a row on Tuesday after Reliance Industries slumped 7%, dragging the Nifty index down by 75 points.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed down 190.10 points or 0.60% to end at 31,371.12 and the Nifty50 index lower 42.65 points or 0.46% at 9196.55. Buying in the second half of the trading session helped the indices to close off day’s low with Nifty just below 9,200 level.

Sensex saw 20 of 30 stocks end the day in the green with S&P BSE Energy biggest sectoral loser, down 5%, and S&P BSE Telecom biggest sectoral gainer, up 4.27%.

Among the top Index losers were RIL at 5.74%, Asian Paints at 2.95% and Kotak Bank at 2.56%. Top Index gainers were NTPC, 6.06%, Bharti Airtel, 4.23% and ITC, 4.17%.



The Nifty Media index ended as the top gainer with gains of 1.6% and Nifty Metals index too ended 1.3% higher, led by gains in Vedanta.

Vedanta, NTPC, ITC, Bharti Airtel and Bharti Infratel were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers included Reliance Industries, GAIL, Asian Paints, Cipla and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Buying was witnessed in the auto, IT, metal and FMCG sectors and bank, energy, infra and pharma ended lower.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

No cabin luggage, those over 80 not allowed in draft SOP for domestic flights
May 12, 2020 17:03 IST
149 flights to bring back Indians from 31 nations between May 16-22: Sources
May 12, 2020 17:37 IST
In Pompeo’s 7-nation concall, focus on China over accountability, dependency
May 12, 2020 13:23 IST
Covid-19 Live| Bengal’s red zones to be divided into 3 categories: CM Banerjee
May 12, 2020 17:46 IST

latest news

Chhattisgarh: 21 Shramik special trains to bring back stranded people
May 12, 2020 18:09 IST
2 CRPF men commit suicide in two days in Kashmir, say officials
May 12, 2020 18:10 IST
In Bengal, Covid-19 red zones to be divided into 3: CM Mamata
May 12, 2020 18:02 IST
What keeps us together
May 12, 2020 18:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.