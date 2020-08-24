Sections
Sensex jumps 200 points to 38,640 in opening session; Nifty reclaims 11,400 level

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 09:44 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Bengaluru

A man walks wearing a mask next to the Bombay stock exchange building. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)

Indian shares edged higher on Monday, led by financial stocks, as more businesses resumed operations, although gains were limited as domestic Covid-19 cases crossed 3 million.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.57% to 11,437.75 by 0347 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.53% at 38,640.51.

India on Sunday issued guidelines for restarting its entertainment industry even as coronavirus infections in the world’s second most populous country climbed to 3.04 million.

Meanwhile, stocks in Asia rose after the US Food & Drug Administration authorised the use of blood plasma from recovered patients as a treatment option for Covid-19.



