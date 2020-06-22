Sensex opens 160 points higher at 34,800, Nifty above 10,300
Indian benchmark equity indices opened in green on Monday about 0.5% higher led by gains in banks and financials.
BSE Sensex opened 160 points higher at 34,892.03 while the broader Nifty added 74 points to open at 10,318.75.