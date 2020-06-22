Sections
Home / Business News / Sensex opens 160 points higher at 34,800, Nifty above 10,300

Sensex opens 160 points higher at 34,800, Nifty above 10,300

Indian benchmark equity indices opened in green on Monday about 0.5% higher led by gains in banks and financials. BSE Sensex opened 160 points higher at 34,892.03 while the broader...

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 09:27 IST

By Hindustan Times,

Indian equity indices opened in green on Monday. (PTI File Photo )

Indian benchmark equity indices opened in green on Monday about 0.5% higher led by gains in banks and financials.

BSE Sensex opened 160 points higher at 34,892.03 while the broader Nifty added 74 points to open at 10,318.75.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Noida metro station to be dedicated to transgender community
Jun 22, 2020 09:39 IST
UP BEd entrance exam rescheduled for July 29, check details
Jun 22, 2020 09:34 IST
Team Master releases special poster on Vijay’s birthday
Jun 22, 2020 09:31 IST
Sensex opens 160 points higher at 34,800, Nifty above 10,300
Jun 22, 2020 09:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.