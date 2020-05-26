Sensex, Nifty open higher; HDFC, Titan among gainers

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Indian domestic markets opened on a positive note on Monday, backed by strong global cues, backed by heavy buying in metal and banking scrips.

The S&P BSE Sensex opened 0.6% higher at 30,864 while the NSE Nifty 50 opened just below the 9,100 mark at 9,099, up 0.67%.

The equity market benchmarks were over 1% higher in the session as trading resumed after a three-day-long holiday.

On Friday, Sensex ended 260 points lower to 30,672, Nifty closed 67 points lower at 9,039.

ITC was the among the top gainers on Sensex with a growth of 4% after the FMCG giant announced it will acquire spices manufacturer Sunrise Foods Private Ltd. HDFC Bank, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, Titan and UltraTech Cements also gained.

Bharti Airtel was the top Sensex laggard, down 3.83% and Bajaj Finance, TCS and Hero MotoCorp were among the losers.

All the sectoral indices on Nifty 50 were trading in positive territory. Nifty FMCG gained 434 points or 1.56% with ITC, Godrej Consumer Properties and Britannia as top gainers.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Max Financial Services, Bluedart, Coromandel International, Deepak Nitrite, Newgen Software Technologies, Wonderla, Praj Industries, VIP Industries are among companies set to announce their earnings on Tuesday.