Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Business News / Sensex opens 322 points lower as Covid-19 cases cross 52,000-mark

Sensex opens 322 points lower as Covid-19 cases cross 52,000-mark

The markets had ended the two-day losing streak on Wednesday as investors made a cautious return to some recently-battered banking, finance and auto counters.

Updated: May 07, 2020 09:51 IST

By Agencies, Hindustan Times New Delhi

People watch the Sensex on a screen outside Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai in this file photo. (PTI Photo)

Indian stocks slid on Thursday, with declines led by banks and Hindustan Unilever, as coronavirus cases in the country crossed 50,000.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 83 points at 9,187.90 as markets opened, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 322.79 points to 31,362.96.

Shares in Hindustan Unilever fell 4.3% after GlaxoSmithKline began selling $3.45 billion worth of the company’s shares in the open market.

In a bright spot, Yes Bank’s shares jumped nearly 10% after the lender reported a surprise profit for the March quarter.



The markets had ended the two-day losing streak on Wednesday as investors made a cautious return to some recently-battered banking, finance and auto counters.

Dismal macroeconomic data and rising concerns over the country’s economic outlook amid rising Covid-19 cases capped the gains, traders said. After swinging over 800 points during the day, the 30-share BSE Sensex closed 232.24 points or 0.74 per cent higher at 31,685.75.

On similar lines, the NSE Nifty rose 65.30 points, or 0.71 per cent, to finish at 9,270.90.

European markets were trading on a cautious note in early deals.

International oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 1.65 per cent to USD 31.48 per barrel.

On the currency front, the rupee depreciated 9 paise to close at 75.72 against the US dollar.

The number of Covid-19 infections in India rose to 52,952 in India, up by 3,561 over the previous day, the health ministry said on Thursday. The death toll was up by 89 to 1,783.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

8 dead, over 1000 fall sick after gas leak at Andhra Pradesh chemical plant
May 07, 2020 10:42 IST
‘I pray for everyone’s safety’: PM on Andhra Pradesh gas leak mishap
May 07, 2020 10:39 IST
Taliban-linked Haqqani network, not just ISKP, plotted Kabul gurdwara strike: NDS
May 07, 2020 10:20 IST
Imran Khan claims India could launch ‘false flag operation’ against Pakistan
May 07, 2020 05:50 IST

latest news

Kerala SSLC, Plus one, Plus two exams 2020 to be conducted on these dates, check here
May 07, 2020 10:58 IST
Use Interpol’s ‘Virtual Academy’ for learning during Covid-19, CBI tells state police departments
May 07, 2020 10:58 IST
Isolation pods, deployable hospitals, antibody gel: India’s tools to tackle pandemic
May 07, 2020 11:01 IST
‘Take every possible step to save lives’: Andhra Pradesh CM on gas leak incident
May 07, 2020 10:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.