Sections
E-Paper
Home / Business News / Sensex drops over 200 points in early trade; Nifty below 11,900

Sensex drops over 200 points in early trade; Nifty below 11,900

ONGC was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 3 per cent, followed by NTPC, PowerGrid, UltraTech Cement, ITC, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and HDFC.

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 10:09 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Mumbai

The 30-share BSE index was trading 214.94 points or 0.53 per cent lower at 40,410.57, and the broader NSE Nifty fell 77.05 points or 0.65 per cent to 11,857.45. (PTI photo)

Equity benchmark Sensex dropped over 200 points in early trade on Wednesday tracking losses in index-heavyweights HDFC twins, ICICI Bank and ITC amid weak cues from global markets.

The 30-share BSE index was trading 214.94 points or 0.53 per cent lower at 40,410.57, and the broader NSE Nifty fell 77.05 points or 0.65 per cent to 11,857.45.

ONGC was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 3 per cent, followed by NTPC, PowerGrid, UltraTech Cement, ITC, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and HDFC.

On the other hand, Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech, Asian Paints and Bajaj Auto were among the laggards.



In the previous session, Sensex ended 31.71 points or 0.08 per cent higher at 40,625.51. The broader NSE Nifty inched up 3.55 points or 0.03 per cent to 11,934.50.

Exchange data showed that foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 832.14 crore on a net basis on Tuesday.

Asian equities followed US Indices which ended lower as investors’ sentiment was hit after select drug-makers faced setbacks in vaccine trials of COVID-19, said Arjun Mahajan, Head - Institutional Business at Reliance Securities.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul were trading on a negative note in mid-session deals, while Tokyo was in the positive territory.

On Tuesday, independent monitors paused enrollment in a study testing the COVID-19 antiviral drug remdesivir plus, an experimental antibody therapy being developed by Eli Lilly. The company said the study was paused “out of an abundance of caution”.

The news followed a disclosure late Monday by Johnson & Johnson, which said it had to temporarily pause a late-stage study of a potential COVID-19 vaccine due to an unexplained illness in a study participant.

On the domestic front, strong 2Q numbers from Wipro and expectations of better numbers from Infosys may continue to keep IT stocks in focus.

“Further, BFSI stocks may remain on edge ahead of the Supreme Court hearing on interest waiver, which was adjourned on Tuesday,” Mahajan said.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.28 per cent lower at USD 42.33 per barrel.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India scoffs at China’s new excuse for Ladakh stand-off, cites 3 reasons
Oct 14, 2020 09:58 IST
US resets ties with Bangladesh, to seek India’s view on neighbourhood
Oct 14, 2020 08:22 IST
Delhi’s cinema halls reopen from tomorrow: All you need to know
Oct 14, 2020 09:37 IST
9 killed, 4 injured in Hyderabad old city wall collapse as rains wreak havoc
Oct 14, 2020 08:44 IST

latest news

Plan to disrupt Bihar assembly polls foiled with 40kg explosives’ seizure
Oct 14, 2020 10:12 IST
Calcutta HC orders private schools to offer minimum 20% reduction in fees
Oct 14, 2020 10:09 IST
Film industry seeks to lift fortunes as cinemas reopen nationwide
Oct 14, 2020 10:09 IST
Covid-19: Calcutta HC rules in favour of guardians, tells 145 schools to slash fees by 20%
Oct 14, 2020 10:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.