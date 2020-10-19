Sections
HDFC Bank boost, US stimulus hopes boosts Indian markets

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.76% at 11,852.05 by 0346 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex was 0.80% higher at 40,304.70.

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 09:52 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A screen on the facade of BSE building displays stock prices. (PTI)

Indian shares rose on Monday, led by gains in HDFC Bank after the lender posted a rise in quarterly profit while market sentiment was also boosted by hopes of a U.S fiscal package and expectations of a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of this year.

Asian stocks rose after drugmaker Pfizer Inc said it could have a coronavirus vaccine ready in the United States by the end of this year and US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she was optimistic legislation on a coronavirus relief package could be pushed through before the presidential election.

In Mumbai trading, the Nifty Bank index rose 1.6%, with shares of HDFC Bank adding nearly 3% after posting an 18.4% rise in quarterly profit.

