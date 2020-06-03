Sections
Home / Business News / Sensex, Nifty open up lead by gains in banks

Sensex, Nifty open up lead by gains in banks

The S&P BSE Sensex opened 1.1% higher at 34,185 while the broader NSE Nifty 50 index opened 1.3% higher at 10,108.

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 09:36 IST

By Hindustan Times, New Delhi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Banks led the gains on the 30 share Sensex with Bajaj Finance 4.4% higher, ICICI Bank 4.05% and Axis Bank 3.74% up. (REUTERS)

Domestic equity markets opened higher for the sixth straight session on Wednesday as Sensex retested the 34,000-mark and Nifty also regained the 10,000-level tracking positive global cues.

The S&P BSE Sensex opened 1.1% higher at 34,185 while the broader NSE Nifty 50 index opened 1.3% higher at 10,108.

Banks led the gains on the 30 share Sensex with Bajaj Finance 4.4% higher, ICICI Bank 4.05% and Axis Bank 3.74% up.

All sectoral indices on Nifty 50 started with gains led by the Nifty Bank which opened 2.1% higher.



The Nifty Media and Nifty PSU Bank index opened with gains of close to 2% and Nifty Auto and Nifty Metal gained 1.5% each.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Janhvi Kapoor remembers Sridevi on late actor’s wedding anniversary, Sushmita shares glimpse of her acting comeback
Jun 03, 2020 10:25 IST
Coronavirus now less fatal, 90% patients have mild symptoms: AIIMS Director
Jun 03, 2020 10:24 IST
First Lady Melania Trump asks people to stay inside their homes
Jun 03, 2020 10:21 IST
Ram Kapoor’s posts about his dog Popeye are both hilarious and adorable
Jun 03, 2020 10:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.