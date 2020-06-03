Sensex, Nifty open up lead by gains in banks

By Hindustan Times, New Delhi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Domestic equity markets opened higher for the sixth straight session on Wednesday as Sensex retested the 34,000-mark and Nifty also regained the 10,000-level tracking positive global cues.

The S&P BSE Sensex opened 1.1% higher at 34,185 while the broader NSE Nifty 50 index opened 1.3% higher at 10,108.

Banks led the gains on the 30 share Sensex with Bajaj Finance 4.4% higher, ICICI Bank 4.05% and Axis Bank 3.74% up.

All sectoral indices on Nifty 50 started with gains led by the Nifty Bank which opened 2.1% higher.

The Nifty Media and Nifty PSU Bank index opened with gains of close to 2% and Nifty Auto and Nifty Metal gained 1.5% each.