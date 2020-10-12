Sections
E-Paper
Home / Business News / Sensex pares early gains, ends modestly higher

Sensex pares early gains, ends modestly higher

Equity benchmark Sensex pared early gains but managed to end 84 points higher on Monday following the finance minister’s announcements to revive festive demand in the economy.

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 16:12 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh, Mumbai

After rallying nearly 400 points in morning trade, the 30-share BSE index pared most gains to end 84.31 points or 0.21 per cent higher at 40,593.80. (File photo for representation)

Equity benchmark Sensex pared early gains but managed to end 84 points higher on Monday following the finance minister’s announcements to revive festive demand in the economy.

After rallying nearly 400 points in morning trade, the 30-share BSE index pared most gains to end 84.31 points or 0.21 per cent higher at 40,593.80.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty rose 16.75 points or 0.14 per cent to close at 11,930.95.

ITC was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, spurting over 2 per cent, followed by Infosys, Asian Paints, HCL Tech, Maruti, PowerGrid, ICICI Bank and TCS.



On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, ONGC, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank and Bajaj Auto were among the laggards.

Traders said benchmark indices traded with a positive bias through the day, but market participants turned cautious after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s press conference to announce the stimulus measures.

In a bid to stimulate consumer demand during the festival season and boost the economy, Sitharaman on Monday announced a payment of cash in lieu of LTC and Rs 10,000 festival advance to government employees.

She also announced additional capital spending and Rs 12,000 crore, 50-year interest-free loan to states to boost the economy that has been battered by the pandemic and the resulting lockdowns.

According to Arjun Yash Mahajan, Head Institutional Business at Reliance Securities, the government’s effort to stimulate consumers demand by offering advances and cash voucher schemes looks to be short-term in nature and lacks commitment to have a sustainable growth.

“This may lead to a kind of destocking led demand improvement ahead of festivals or fiscal end. However, it may not necessarily result in a sustainable recovery. This may not entice the market,” he said.

Meanwhile, on the global front, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul ended on a positive note, while Tokyo was in the red.

Stock exchanges in Europe were largely trading with gains in early deals.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 1.38 per cent lower at USD 42.26 per barrel.

In the forex market, the rupee snapped its three-session winning run, slipping 12 paise to close at 73.28 against the US dollar.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

54 done, BRO rushes to build 48 bridges that can shoulder T-90 main battle tanks
Oct 12, 2020 16:09 IST
After massive outage, power restored in most parts of Mumbai
Oct 12, 2020 15:51 IST
Pakistan, China ‘creating border dispute under a mission’: Rajnath Singh
Oct 12, 2020 15:58 IST
Paul R Milgrom, Robert B Wilson win Nobel Prize in economics
Oct 12, 2020 15:49 IST

latest news

Divya Dutta:It feels good to be featured in film posters. It feels special.
Oct 12, 2020 16:15 IST
Covid-19: BMC starts month-long face mask drive; violators to be booked, penalised
Oct 12, 2020 16:13 IST
Sensex pares early gains, ends modestly higher
Oct 12, 2020 16:12 IST
Bindi Irwin shares picture of baby bump, says, ‘baby girl is doing great’
Oct 12, 2020 16:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.