Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Business News / Sensex, Nifty hammered as UK shuts after new Covid-19 strain

Sensex, Nifty hammered as UK shuts after new Covid-19 strain

The NSE Nifty 50 index ended 3.14% lower at 13,328.40, wiping out six straight sessions of gains up to Friday.

Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 16:17 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Shivani Kumar, Mumbai

Traders monitor BSE index at a brokerage firm, as the Sensex goes down, in Mumbai. (PTI)

Shares suffered their worst day in seven months on Monday in a broad sell-off after fresh lockdowns in the United Kingdom to curb the spread of a new strain of coronavirus hit investor sentiment.

The NSE Nifty 50 index ended 3.14% lower at 13,328.40, wiping out six straight sessions of gains up to Friday.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 3% to 45,553.96.

European shares opened lower at 0800 GMT as investors worried about the economic impact of a new coronavirus strain which has seen several European countries shut their borders to the UK.



“Collective wisdom of the market does fear that the UK situation could snowball into something bigger,” said Umesh Mehta, head of research at Samco Securities in Mumbai.

“Everyone was greedy, everyone wanted to ride the momentum, but it is going to trip at some point and we will see a correction.”

However, both indexes are still up over 2% this month, boosted by record inflows from foreign institutional investors (FIIs), progress on Covid-19 vaccines globally and signs of a domestic economic recovery.

All the main nifty sub-indexes ended down between 6.9% and 1.7%.

The Nifty Midcap 100 Index and the Nifty Smallcap 100 Index closed lower 4.81% and 5.03%, respectively.

All 50 stocks on the main index closed in the red. Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd fell 9.2% and Tata Motors Ltd shed 8.86%.

The Nifty Public Sector Enterprise, which tracks state-run firms, settled 6.6% lower and the Nifty PSU Bank index fell 7%.

India announced suspension of all flights from UK to the country until the end of the year. Airlines Interglobe Aviation and SpiceJet Ltd slid 8.7% and 10% respectively.

The Nifty IT index fell the least among the sub-sectors, finishing the session 1.7% lower.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India suspends flights to and from UK till December 31 over new variant of Covid-19
by Anisha Dutta
Suvendu Adhikari meets Bengal Speaker, says resignation as MLA accepted
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
S-400 deal ‘advancing well’ despite US threat of sanctions: Russian ambassador
by Rezaul H Laskar
Congress veteran Motilal Vora passes away at the age of 93 in Delhi
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar

latest news

Veteran Congress leader Motilal Vora passes away
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
Army’s women officers denied permanent commission get SC breather
by Abraham Thomas
Thank you, Santa: Celebs on people who they relied on this year
by Kavita Awaasthi
Sensex, Nifty hammered as UK shuts after new Covid-19 strain
by Reuters | Posted by Shivani Kumar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.