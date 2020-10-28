Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Business News / Sensex plunges 599.64 points to end at 39,922.46; Nifty tumbles 159.80 points to 11,729.60

Sensex plunges 599.64 points to end at 39,922.46; Nifty tumbles 159.80 points to 11,729.60

Sensex plunged 599.64 points on Tuesday to end at 39,922.46. While Nifty tumbled 159.80 points and closed to 11,729.60.The shares traded in a tight range on Wednesday as upbeat...

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 15:52 IST

By hindustantimes.com,

Sensex plunged 599.64 points on Tuesday to end at 39,922.46. While Nifty tumbled 159.80 points and closed to 11,729.60.

The shares traded in a tight range on Wednesday as upbeat results from Bharti Airtel and Tata Motors countered weak global sentiment due to surging coronavirus cases and uncertainty over the US presidential election.

Airtel was the biggest boost to the Nifty, jumping as much as 12.6% after the telecom operator reported a smaller quarterly loss on Tuesday.

Tata Motors, India’s biggest carmaker by revenue, gained as much as 5.6% after it reported a smaller-than-expected loss.

(With agency inputs)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Imran Khan punched above his weight; snubbed by Saudi Arabia, Iran
Oct 28, 2020 14:35 IST
LIVE : ‘Yuvraj’ of ‘jungle raj’, PM Modi attacks Tejashwi in Patna rally
Oct 28, 2020 15:52 IST
Did PM Modi have tea with you all? Rahul Gandhi asks at Champaran rally
Oct 28, 2020 14:04 IST
Aarogya Setu: No information on who created? RTI body issues notice
Oct 28, 2020 15:26 IST

latest news

Sensex plunges 599.64 points to end at 39,922.46; Nifty tumbles 159.80 points to 11,729.60
Oct 28, 2020 15:52 IST
NEET Counselling 2020: Registration for first round of seat allotment begins, here’s direct link
Oct 28, 2020 15:46 IST
‘Alia Bhatt is one of the finest actors to work with’: Jaydeep Ahlawat
Oct 28, 2020 15:46 IST
Vote to save Bihar from becoming ‘bimar’: PM Modi’s appeal in Patna rally
Oct 28, 2020 15:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.