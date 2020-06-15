Sections
Home / Business News / Sensex plunges over 750 points, Nifty slips below 9,800 over rising Covid-19 cases

Sensex plunges over 750 points, Nifty slips below 9,800 over rising Covid-19 cases

The S&P BSE Sensex was trading over 750 points or 2.23% lower at 33,026.20 levels and the Nifty50 index was at 9,761.00 down 211.90 or 2.12% at 11:57am.

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 12:37 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Indian stockbrokers watch the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) index on a trading terminal in Mumbai, India (AP)

Domestic benchmark indices on Monday were trading over 2% lower, dragged down by financials as they tracked global markets amid a rise in coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases and worries over a second wave of infections in China.

The S&P BSE Sensex was trading over 750 points or 2.23% lower at 33,026.20 levels and the Nifty50 index was at 9,761.00 down 211.90 or 2.12% at 11:57am.

IndusInd Bank, down 6.11%, and Axis Bank lower at 5.03% were the top Sensex laggards and Mahindra&Mahindra was the only stock in the green among the 30 shares.

Among the Nifty sectoral indices, Nifty Bank index was down 3.82% and Nifty Private Bank was 3.93% lower.



Reliance Industries’ (RIL) partly-paid shares issued under rights issue made a strong stock market debut on Monday, surging 10% to Rs 710.65 on NSE, in the early morning trade. The oil-to-telecoms conglomerate’s rights issue, the country’s biggest, is set to debut on Monday.

Fears of a second wave of infections and a fall in oil prices kept Asian shares in negative territory.

“The rising cases of coronavirus is causing investors across the globe to tread cautiously. There is lower risk appetite and there is some hesitation,” said Anand James, chief market strategist at Geojit Financial Services in Kochi told Reuters.

(With agency inputs)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Planning to visit Kerala: Read these govt guidelines before travelling to the state
Jun 15, 2020 13:07 IST
No plan to impose lockdown again in Gujarat, says CM Vijay Rupani
Jun 15, 2020 13:02 IST
Rajasthan excise department restarts production of royal liquor
Jun 15, 2020 13:01 IST
‘I am a huge fan of his’: KL Rahul names Team India senior he is in awe of
Jun 15, 2020 13:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.