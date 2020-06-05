Sections
Home / Business News / Sensex ends 307 points higher, Nifty tops 10,150; SBI top gainer with healthy Q4 earnings

Sensex ends 307 points higher, Nifty tops 10,150; SBI top gainer with healthy Q4 earnings

The top sectoral gainer on Friday was the Nifty PSU Bank index, ending with gains of 7.54% led by State Bank of India. The Nifty Media Index ended 5.5% up while the Metals Index gained 4.2%.

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 15:59 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Both benchmark indices have now advanced in eight out of the nine trading sessions in the previous two weeks. (PTI File Photo )

Indian equity markets ended on a higher note on Friday for the second successive week as it gained after SBI reported a robust earning in the fourth quarter and Nifty PSU Bank remained best-performing index.

The S&P BSE Sensex ended Friday’s trading session up 0.9% at 34,287 while the NSE Nifty 50 ended at 10,142 with gains of 1.1%.

Both benchmark indices have now advanced in eight out of the nine trading sessions in the previous two weeks.

Except for FMCG index, all sectors of the Nifty 50 ended in the green. The Nifty Bank outperformed the benchmarks in Friday’s trading session and ended 3.1% higher at 21,034.



The top sectoral gainer on Friday was the Nifty PSU Bank index, ending with gains of 7.54% led by State Bank of India. The Nifty Media Index ended 5.5% up while the Metals Index gained 4.2%.

Tata Motors, SBI, Bharti Infratel, Tata Steel and Hindalco remained top gainers on Nifty50. TCS, Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Auto, Cipla and Nestle India were the top losers.

Reliance Industries remained the top trending stocks after Abu Dhabi-based investment firm Mubadala said it will invest Rs 9,094 crore for a 1.85% stake in Jio Platforms.

This is the sixth investment in six weeks for RIL’s telecom arm.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Bihar youth commits suicide at Bodh Gaya quarantine centre
Jun 05, 2020 15:58 IST
Sachin Pilot ties Safa in under 30 seconds, shares video
Jun 05, 2020 15:49 IST
Sensex ends 307 points higher, Nifty tops 10,150; SBI top gainer with healthy Q4 earnings
Jun 05, 2020 15:59 IST
Actor Rajesh Kareer asks Good Samaritans to stop giving him more money
Jun 05, 2020 15:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.