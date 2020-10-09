Sections
Home / Business News / Sensex rallies 326.82 points to end at 40,509.49

Sensex rallies 326.82 points to end at 40,509.49

Earlier in the day, extending intra-day gains, equity benchmark Sensex surged over 300 points after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) left benchmark rate unchanged but decided to maintain an accommodative stance.

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 15:50 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi

Sensex rallies 326.82 points to end at 40,509.49 (PTI)

Sensex rallie 326.82 points to end at 40,509.49 on Friday. Nifty surged 79.60 points to 11,914.20.

In the previous session, Sensex ended 303.72 points, or 0.76 per cent, higher at 40,182.67, while the broader Nifty climbed 95.75 points, or 0.82 per cent, to finish at 11,834.60.

Exchange data showed that foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 978.37 crore on a net basis on Thursday.

According to Arjun Mahajan, Head - Institutional Business - at Reliance Securities, Indian equities continue to look resilient at the moment ahead of the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy outcome as it would be crucial for the Banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector and markets.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.35 per cent lower at USD 43.19 per barrel.

