Home / Business News / Sensex rallies 552.90 points to settle at 41,893.06

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 15:50 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar, Mumbai Maharashtra

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai. (Reuters)

Equity benchmark Sensex rallied 552.90 points to settle at 41,893.06; Nifty surges 143.25 points to 12,263.55, amid massive foreign fund inflow and largely positive cues from global markets.

Reliance Industries was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, surging around 3 per cent, followed by M&M, Bajaj Auto, Tata Steel, NTPC, Titan and HDFC.

On the other hand, Tech Mahindra, Nestle India, Bharti Airtel, PowerGrid and Infosys were among the laggards.

