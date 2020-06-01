Sections
Sensex rallies for 4th day in a row, Nifty settles at 9,826

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 16:18 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Domestic equity markets ended higher for the fourth straight session on Monday as the Sensex jumped over 870 points led by gains in financial, metal and auto stocks. (File photo for representation)

Domestic equity markets ended higher for the fourth straight session on Monday as the Sensex jumped over 870 points led by gains in financial, metal and auto stocks.

The S&P BSE Sensex ended 879.42 points or 2.71% higher at 33,303.52 and the broader NSE Nifty 50 settled up 245.85 points or 2.57% at 9,826.15.

The Sensex surged to as high as 33,673.83 or 1,249.73 points up after opening at 32,906.05. The Nifty 50 climbed to as high as 9,931.60 after opening at 9,726.85 compared to its previous close of 9,580.30.

On the 30 share Sensex, Bajaj Finance, Titan, Tata Steel, SBI, M&M, HDFC and IndusInd Bank were the top gainers with their shares rising as much as 10.41%.



And, 25 out of the 30 stocks finished in the green on Sensex with Nestle India, Ultra Cemco, Sun Pharma, Hero MotoCorp and L&T among the losers.

On the NSE platform, Nifty PSU Bank, Financial Services and Metal gained as much as 7.57%. Bajaj twns, Titan, Tata Steel and M&M were among the Nifty50 top gainers.

Dr Reddy’s Labs, Bharti Infratel, UltraTech Cement, Nestle India and Sun Pharma remained the top losers.

