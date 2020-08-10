Sections
Home / Business News / Sensex rallies over 270 points to 38,300 in opening trade, Nifty nears 11,300-level

Sensex rallies over 270 points to 38,300 in opening trade, Nifty nears 11,300-level

Defence stocks rose in early trade after India said it will stop importing 101 items of military equipment in an effort to boost domestic defence production.

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 09:50 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Bengaluru

A man walks wearing a mask next to the Bombay stock exchange building. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)

Indian shares rose and the Nifty 50 index gained for a fifth straight session on Monday, helped by gains in Cipla Ltd after the drugmaker posted a 21% jump in quarterly profit.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.69% to 11,297.95 by 0350 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex was 0.76% higher at 38,829.77.

In Mumbai trading, shares of Cipla Ltd rose as much as 6.6% to a record high and was the top gainer on the Nifty 50 index after it logged strong results on Friday.

Reliance Industries Ltd rose over 0.5% after a report said Saudi Aramco was still working on a deal to buy a stake in the conglomerate.



Shares of defence equipment manufacturers Bharat Electronics and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd rose as much as 10% each.

Meanwhile, India reported another record daily jump of more than 64,000 coronavirus infections on Sunday, bringing the total to 2.15 million.

