Sensex, Nifty open higher; banks, FMCG stocks gain

Hindustan Times New Delhi

Indian equity markets opened higher on Wednesday despite declines among Asian peers and were led by HDFC, HDFC Bank and ITC.

The S&P BSE Sensex rose 149.40 points to 30,345.57 in opening session while the NSE Nifty 50 index inched 36.45 points higher to 8,915.55.

At 9:39am, Sensex was trading 270.6 points or 0.90% higher at 30,466.84, while Nifty rose 10.05 points or 0.11% to 8,889.15.

ITC, up 2%, was the top gainer in Sensex and HDFC and HDFC Bank were both up 1% each. IRCTC surged 5% after the Indian Railways decided to double the number of Shramik special trains to 400 a day by this week.

Bajaj Finance rose 2% after announcing its March quarter earnings but gave up gains later.

Hero MotoCorp, Infosys, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India (SBI) and TCS were among the losers on the 30 share index.

ON Nifty 50, barring Nifty IT and Nifty PSU Bank, all the sectoral indices were trading in the positive territory.

Mukesh Ambani-led oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries’ (RIL) Rs 53,125 crore rights issue will open for subscription on Wednesday. The rights issue which is part of the company’s steps to pare debt will be the largest share sale India has seen.

Dr Reddy, Bajaj Auto, Ajanta Pharma, JSW Energy, Birlasoft, Mahindra Logistics, Strides Pharma Science, GHCL, JK Lakshmi Cement, Ultratech Cement are among companies set to announce their earnings.

Sensex closed 167 points higher at 30,196 and Nifty ended 55 points higher at 8,879 on Tuesday.