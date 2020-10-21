Sections
E-Paper
Home / Business News / Sensex rises 163 points; Nifty tops 11,900 level

Sensex rises 163 points; Nifty tops 11,900 level

Extending its gains for the fourth session, equity benchmark Sensex ended 163 points higher on Wednesday, led by index majors HDFC twins and ICICI Bank.

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 16:02 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh, Mumbai

After gyrating 825.54 points in a highly volatile session, the 30-share BSE index ended 162.94 points or 0.40 per cent higher at 40,707.31. (File photo for representation)

Extending its gains for the fourth session, equity benchmark Sensex ended 163 points higher on Wednesday, led by index majors HDFC twins and ICICI Bank.

After gyrating 825.54 points in a highly volatile session, the 30-share BSE index ended 162.94 points or 0.40 per cent higher at 40,707.31. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 40.85 points or 0.34 per cent to finish at 11,937.65.

PowerGrid was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, surging over 4 per cent, followed by Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, NTPC, HDFC Bank, UltraTech Cement and Kotak Bank.

On the other hand, TCS, Nestle India, Reliance Industries and HCL Tech were among the laggards.



“Domestic indices managed to close in the green, but not without its share of hiccups over rumours on waiver of interest on loans,” said S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP Securities.

Banks and metals provided support even as several stocks saw profit booking during afternoon trade, he added.

Bourses in Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul ended on a positive note, while Shanghai was in the red.

Stock exchanges in Europe opened on a negative note after the UK government reported that its borrowing rose to the highest level on record in the first half of the financial year.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 1.14 per cent lower at USD 42.67 per barrel.

In the forex market, the rupee pared its initial gains and depreciated 9 paise to close at 73.58 against the US dollar.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

On India-US agenda, a plan to share defence intel from Ladakh to South China Sea
Oct 21, 2020 17:09 IST
China preparing PLA for long haul at LAC
Oct 21, 2020 17:00 IST
Union Cabinet approves bonus for central govt employees, 30 lakh to benefit
Oct 21, 2020 15:56 IST
China’s shaky victory at United Nations elections reveals its great fall
Oct 21, 2020 12:22 IST

latest news

Suffered sudden disability? This is how to cope with life
Oct 21, 2020 17:29 IST
Volunteers in Israel deliver home baked cakes to elderly people
Oct 21, 2020 17:26 IST
WB Madhyamik PPR and PPS results 2020 declared, here’s direct link to check
Oct 21, 2020 17:18 IST
Delhi govt deploys teams to check Covid-19 SOP compliance by hotels, bars
Oct 21, 2020 17:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.