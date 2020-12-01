Nifty, Sensex edge up on economic recovery signs; auto sales data eyed

Investors are now awaiting monthly auto sales data due later in the day. The Nifty Auto Index was flat in early trading. (Bloomberg)

Indian shares edged higher on Tuesday following their best monthly gain since April, with sentiment lifted by a smaller-than-expected contraction in Asia’s third-largest economy and broader optimism stemming from hopes for a Covid-19 vaccine.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.15% to 12,988 by 0350 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.11% at 44,198.47, after closing out November with gains of more than 11% each. Indian stock markets were closed on Monday for a holiday.

Government data released after market hours on Friday showed Asia’s third-largest economy contracted by 7.5% in the September quarter, versus an 8.8% contraction expected in a Reuters poll, amid signs of a pick-up in manufacturing.

