Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Business News / Sensex rises by 529 points to end day at close to 47,000; Nifty tops 13,700

Sensex rises by 529 points to end day at close to 47,000; Nifty tops 13,700

Axis Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 3 per cent, followed by Sun Pharma, Reliance Industries, ONGC, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank and Bharti Airtel.

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 16:09 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Karan Manral, Mumbai

Mumbai: A screen on the facade of BSE building displays stock prices as the Sensex crossed 40000 mark, in Mumbai, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. (PTI Photo/Mitesh Bhuvad)(PTI08-10-2020_000105B) (PTI)

Equity benchmark Sensex jumped 529 points on Thursday following gains in index majors Reliance Industries, HDFC twins and ICICI Bank amid positive global cues.

The 30-share BSE index ended 529.36 points or 1.14 per cent higher at 46,973.54. The broader NSE Nifty surged 148.15 points or 1.09 per cent to 13,749.25.

Axis Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 3 per cent, followed by Sun Pharma, Reliance Industries, ONGC, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank and Bharti Airtel.

On the other hand, Infosys, IndusInd Bank, HCL Tech, Nestle India and Tech Mahindra were among the laggards.



Domestic equities remained upbeat and witnessed sharp rebound supported by financials, said Binod Modi, Head- Strategy at Reliance Securities.

Emerging possibility of Brexit trade deal led Asian markets higher including India, he said, adding that barring IT, all sectors contributed to the market rally.

“As the outline of Brexit trade deal was reached, higher chances of Brexit trade deal led markets to trade higher. Also, fear of new coronavirus strain seems to be easing out now with select European countries opening borders for Britain,” he said.

He further noted that FPI inflow continues to remain as a key driving force the domestic equities, which is expected to sustain in the near term in the backdrop of weak dollar, soft monetary policies of global central bankers and fiscal stimulus in the US.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 536.13 crore on Wednesday, according to provisional exchange data.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Seoul, Hong Kong and Tokyo ended on a positive note, while Shanghai was in the red.

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading with gains in early deals.

Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude futures slipped 0.48 per cent to USD 51.04 per barrel. PTI ANS ABM ABM

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt again invites farmers’ unions for talks as per their ‘convenience’
by hindistantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
‘Office attacked by BJP workers over AAP’s stand against farm laws’: Raghav Chadha
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
BCCI approves 10-team IPL from 2022 edition
by Press Trust of India
West Bengal Assembly Election 2021: Congress to ally with Left parties
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan

latest news

In 3-to-5 years, fringe areas can be developed: Kunal
by Siddharth Gadkari
Why people with obesity are prone to Covid-19: Treat the root cause
by Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kale
3 men kidnapped by militants in Tripura freed after 2 weeks
by Priyanka Deb Barman
After PMC seals 207 properties, 81 defaulters pay dues
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.