Sensex soars 399 points to settle at 37,419; Nifty tops 11,000-level

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 16:43 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi, Mumbai

An equity advisor watches share prices at a financial consultants' firm in Mumbai. (AP)

Equity benchmark Sensex surged 399 points to settle at 37,419 on Monday, driven by gains in financial and IT counters, shrugging off concerns over mounting Covi-19 cases.

Starting the session on a positive note, the BSE gauge marked the day’s high at 37,479, before closing at 37,418.99, up 398.85 points or 1.08 per cent.

Likewise, the broader NSE Nifty rose 120.50 points or 1.11 per cent to end at 11,022.20.

On the Sensex chart, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank were among the prominent gainers.



On the other hand, Sun Pharma, NTPC, Maruti Suzuki, Kotak Mahindra Bank and L&T closed in the red.

Asian markets closed lower as a surge in Covid-19 cases weighed on investor sentiment globally.

The number of cases around the world linked to Covid-19 has crossed 1.45 crore and the death toll has topped 6.06 lakh. In India, the death toll due to the disease rose to 27,497 and the number of infections crossed the 11-lakh mark on Monday, according to the health ministry.

