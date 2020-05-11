Sections
Home / Business News / Sensex, Nifty open in green as banks, IT stocks rally

Sensex, Nifty open in green as banks, IT stocks rally

At 9:18am, Sensex was trading 397 points higher at 32,039, while the Nifty rose 96 pints at 9,348. The gains here were led by banks, IT stocks and index heavyweight RIL.

Updated: May 11, 2020 09:31 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Indian equity indices opened in green on Monday. (PTI File Photo )

Indian markets opened higher on Monday taking a cue from global markets amid hopes of global economies reopening and easing of lockdowns.

The S&P BSE Sensex opened 387.64 points higher at 32,030.34 and the broader NSE Nifty 50 benchmark at 9,348.15, up 96.65 points from its previous close.

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 indexes had ended higher on Friday. The Sensex ended 0.63% or 199 points higher at 31,643 and the Nifty rose 0.57% or 52 points higher at 9,251.50.

At 9:18am, Sensex was trading 397 points higher at 32,039, while the Nifty rose 96 pints at 9,348. The gains here were led by banks, IT stocks and index heavyweight RIL.



Broader markets were also in the green as Nifty Midcap was up 1% and Nifty Smallcap up 1.5% at the opening.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold a meeting with top executives of state-run banks on Monday to review a raft of issues, including credit flow to key sectors like MSMEs and NBFCs, rate transmission to borrowers and progress under the targeted long-term repo operations (TLTRO).

The Centre is likely to roll out its next relief package to offset the deepening economic crisis during the coronavirus pandemic and the ensuing triple-phased lockdown.

Elsewhere in Asia, equities jumped with MSCI’s broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan last seen trading 0.93% higher in early trade.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 benchmark was up 1.42% while China’s Shanghai Composite and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng indices were also up 0.34% and 1.89% respectively. On Monday, the S&P 500 E-Mini futures were last up 0.44%.

Major US stock indexes jumped on Friday and logged solid gains for the week after data on historic job losses due to the coronavirus crisis showed they were slightly fewer than feared. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.91%, S&P 500 gained 1.69% and Nasdaq Composite added 1.58%.

Oil prices opened about 1% lower as a persistent glut weighed on prices and the coronavirus pandemic eroded global oil demand, even as some governments began to ease lockdowns.

Brent crude futures lost 54 cents to $30.43 a barrel, while US crude fell 53 cents to $24.21.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India’s Covid-19 tally tops 67,000 with biggest one-day spike of 4,213 cases
May 11, 2020 09:28 IST
PM Modi to discuss lockdown exit plan with CMs at today’s meet
May 11, 2020 08:40 IST
Number of critical Covid-19 patients has halved across the country, shows data
May 11, 2020 07:20 IST
Live: Rajasthan reports 3,898 Covid-19 cases, 108 deaths
May 11, 2020 10:05 IST

latest news

China refutes 24 ‘lies’ by US over Covid-19, says Washington did not act fast enough
May 11, 2020 10:05 IST
French parents anguish over sending children back to school
May 11, 2020 10:03 IST
Indian Railways to resume some trains from tomorrow: Here’s what to keep in mind
May 11, 2020 10:03 IST
Emotional Arjun Kapoor says handling lockdown on Mother’s Day ‘too much’
May 11, 2020 09:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.