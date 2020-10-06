Sensex soars 600.87 points to close at 39,574.57

Sensex soared 600.87 points to close at 39,574.57 on Tuesday. While the Nifty rallied 159.05 points and closed to 11,662.40 points. Country’s biggest private lender HDFC Bank and automaker Tata Motors were the top gainers of the day.

Tata Motors’ shares surged as much as 7.8% to be the top gainer on the Nifty 50 following the improvement in its UK unit Jaguar Land Rover in the September-quarter retail sales. Shares in HDFC Bank gained as much 2.4% to their highest level in nearly five weeks

In the early hours of the trading, equity benchmark indices traded higher as Asian stock markets rose to a two-week high after US President Donald Trump was discharged from hospital following treatment for Covid-19.

At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 352 points or 0.9 per cent at 39,326 while the Nifty 50 gained by 96 points or 0.84 per cent at 11,600.

