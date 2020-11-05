Sections
Sensex soars 724.02 points to end at 41,340.16; Nifty rallies 211.80 points to 12,120.30

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Seoul and Tokyo ended with significant gains.

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 16:08 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Press Trust of India

All Sensex components closed in the green. (PTI File Photo)

Rallying for the fourth straight session, the Sensex surged 724 points on Thursday to close above the 41,000-mark on across-the-board buying amid a strong trend in the global markets despite uncertainty over the US poll outcome.After a strong start, the 30-share BSE index maintained its upward trajectory throughout the session to close at 41,340.16, up 724.02 points or 1.78 per cent.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty zoomed 211.80 points or 1.78 per cent to finish at 12,120.30.All Sensex components closed in the green.SBI was the top gainer, soaring over 5 per cent, followed by Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv and HCL Tech.

Stock exchanges in Europe were also trading on a positive note in early deals.

In the forex market, the rupee zoomed 40 paise to close at 74.36 against the US dollar.

