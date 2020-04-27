Sections
Home / Business News / Sensex rallies over 600 points in early trade; Nifty tops 9,300

Sensex rallies over 600 points in early trade; Nifty tops 9,300

Domestic market opened on a positive note tracking global stocks that rallied as the rate of deaths from Covid-19 dropped in several badly hit countries, while leaders stepped up plans to reopen their economies, analysts said.

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 09:53 IST

By Press Trust of India, Mumbai

A man wears a mask and walks past the BSE building, in Mumbai, (PTI)

Equity benchmark Sensex surged over 600 points in opening trade on Monday led by gains in index-heavyweights Reliance Industries, HDFC twins and Infosys amid positive cues from global markets.

After hitting a high of 31,977.82, the 30-share index was trading 632.65 points or 2.02 per cent higher at 31,959.87.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty jumped 174.20 points, or 1.90 per cent, to 9,328.60.

Bajaj Auto was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying over 4 per cent, followed by Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank, Maruti, HDFC, Axis Bank, Reliance Industries and Kotak Bank.



On the other hand, NTPC, PowerGrid and Asian Paints were the laggards.

In the previous session, the BSE barometer settled 535.86 points or 1.68 per cent down at 31,327.22, while the NSE Nifty declined 159.50 points, or 1.71 per cent, to 9,154.40.

Foreign portfolio investors were net sellers in the capital market on Friday, as they offloaded equity shares worth Rs 207.29 crore, according to provisional exchange data.

Domestic market opened on a positive note tracking global stocks that rallied as the rate of deaths from COVID-19 dropped in several badly hit countries, while leaders stepped up plans to reopen their economies, analysts said.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were trading with significant gains in early deals.

International oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 1.89 per cent to USD 24.34 per barrel.

Global tally of coronavirus infections has crossed 29.7 lakh, with over 2 lakh deaths.

Death toll in India rose to 872, while COVID-19 cases climbed to 27,892, as per health ministry data.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

At meet with chief ministers, PM Modi’s 5 clear messages on Covid-19 battle
Apr 27, 2020 17:06 IST
‘Shame and disgust’: Rahul Gandhi amid row over cost of Covid-19 test kits
Apr 27, 2020 16:48 IST
‘Won’t lose a single rupee’: Govt clarifies after cancelling Chinese Covid-19 test kits
Apr 27, 2020 18:41 IST
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
Apr 27, 2020 13:18 IST

latest news

Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir
Apr 27, 2020 18:56 IST
Ludhiana cops come out in solidarity with colleague attacked on duty in Patiala
Apr 27, 2020 18:55 IST
COVID-19: HRD minister holds webinar with students, parents
Apr 27, 2020 18:46 IST
‘Kim Jong Un could very well be OK and reappear’: Experts debate on rumours
Apr 27, 2020 18:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.