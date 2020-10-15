Sections
E-Paper
Home / Business News / Sensex tanks 1,066 points, Nifty slips below 11,680

Sensex tanks 1,066 points, Nifty slips below 11,680

The NSE Nifty 50 index closed down 2.4% at 11,680.35, while the S&P BSE Sensex closed 2.6% lower at 39,728.41.

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 16:05 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Niyati Singh, Bengaluru

Gains in bank and IT stocks this month helped Indian equities rise for 10 straight sessions, as of Wednesday’s close. (File photo for representation)

Indian shares closed lower on Thursday, ending their longest gaining streak in nearly six years, as investors locked in profits in IT companies and bank stocks.

The NSE Nifty 50 index closed down 2.4% at 11,680.35, while the S&P BSE Sensex closed 2.6% lower at 39,728.41.

Gains in bank and IT stocks this month helped Indian equities rise for 10 straight sessions, as of Wednesday’s close.

The Nifty Bank index, which has gained 7.6% so far this month, ended 3.4% lower on Thursday, with lenders HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank closing 3.5% and 3.4% lower.



“The worry is that banks had run up too sharply in the past 15 days and we are seeing some amount of profit booking and correction because no one really knows what the actual impact on NPAs (non-performing assets) is from COVID-19,” said Umesh Mehta, head of research at Samco Securities, Mumbai. The declines at banks come a day after the Supreme Court set its hearing on waiving interest on loans under moratorium to Nov. 2, with banks hoping that the apex court will not offer any more reprieve to borrowers beyond the waiver on interest for loans up to 20 million rupees, which the government has agreed to pay.

IT firms were among the top drags on the blue-chip Nifty 50. The Nifty IT index ended 2.9% lower, with Mindtree Ltd slipping 8.2% ahead of its quarterly results.

Shares of Infosys Ltd ended 2.5% lower, a day after it beat quarterly profit estimates and raised revenue outlook on upbeat demand for its digital services.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Xi aims to be China’s 1st party chairman in 45 yrs, steps up consolidation
Oct 15, 2020 15:51 IST
Sensex tanks 1,066 points, Nifty slips below 11,680
Oct 15, 2020 16:05 IST
IAF team in France to review Rafale project as India prepares to induct more jets
Oct 15, 2020 12:41 IST
What did Delhi people do in last 15 days, Delhi minister asks Javadekar
Oct 15, 2020 15:06 IST

latest news

Sania Mirza-Izhaan and Arjun Rampal-Arik rain cuteness alert on Internet
Oct 15, 2020 16:02 IST
China defends controversial Tibet labour program
Oct 15, 2020 16:01 IST
Ever wondered how giraffes eat grass? They do it quite ‘majestically’. Watch
Oct 15, 2020 15:51 IST
Xi aims to be China’s 1st party chairman in 45 yrs, steps up consolidation
Oct 15, 2020 15:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.