Sensex trims early gains to turn red, Nifty around 9,000

Sensex was 7.26 points or 0.02% down at 30,602.04 and Nifty was at 9,028.20 or 0.01% lower.

Updated: May 27, 2020 10:30 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A man walks wearing a mask next to the Bombay stock exchange building as Sensex drops to nearly 3500 points in early morning at Fort in Mumbai. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)

Domestic equity markets opened higher on Wednesday led by gains in private banks, pharma and metal stocks even as weak global cues amid rising tensions between the US and China capped gains.

However, both the benchmark indices pared the morning gains and traded in the red soon after.

The S&P BSE Sensex opened 183.81 points or 0.60% higher at 30,793.11, while the NSE Nifty50 index opened at 9,082.20, up 53.15 points or 0.59% after closing at 9,029.05 points.

On Tuesday, the Sensex closed at 30,609.30 points.



Rally in index heavyweights such as HDFC twins, Kotak Mahindra Bank, L&T among others supported Nifty above 9,000 level.

Among sectoral indices, the Nifty Private Bank saw most gains, trading over 1% higher followed by Nifty Financial Services, Nifty Metal and Nifty Pharma.

Hindalco Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank, UPL, Tata Motors and ICICI Bank led gains among Nifty50 constituents. Mahindra & Mahindra, Titan Company, Bajaj Finserv, Asian Paints and UltraTech Cement were the top losers on the index.

