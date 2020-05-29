Sections
Home / Business News / Sensex, Nifty fall ahead of GDP data; Vodafone

Sensex, Nifty fall ahead of GDP data; Vodafone

Gross domestic product (GDP) data is expected to show India’s economy grew at its slowest pace in at least two years, as the Covid-19 pandemic hit already declining consumer demand and private investment.

Updated: May 29, 2020 09:37 IST

By Reuters, Bengaluru

Indian equity indices opened in red on Friday. (Reuters File Photo)

Indian shares fell on Friday after two days of strong gains as markets awaited the release of March-quarter GDP figures later in the day, while US-China tensions further dampened sentiment.

Gross domestic product (GDP) data is expected to show India’s economy grew at its slowest pace in at least two years, as the Covid-19 pandemic hit already declining consumer demand and private investment.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.76% at 9,418.30 by 0350, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.86% to 31,924.13. The Nifty 50 had gained 5.1% over the past sessions led by a rally in beaten-down banking stocks.

Shares in Vodafone Idea Ltd jumped 9.5% after a report that Google was eyeing a stake in the telecom firm.



IT services firm Wipro Ltd’s shares were up about 1% after it named a new chief executive officer and managing director. The broader Nifty IT index was down 1.3%.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Iconic Kapoor family photos shared by Riddhima Kapoor, Armaan
May 29, 2020 09:30 IST
Sensex, Nifty fall ahead of GDP data; Vodafone
May 29, 2020 09:37 IST
Jyotika starrer Ponmagal Vandhal leaked on piracy site Tamilrockers
May 29, 2020 09:28 IST
UP govt to sign MoUs with industrial associations today to create jobs for 9 lakh people
May 29, 2020 09:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.