Sections
Home / Business News / Sensex up 120 points at 36,450 in opening session, Nifty at 10,750

Sensex up 120 points at 36,450 in opening session, Nifty at 10,750

Indian equity indices opened in green on Thursday in line with global peers.At 9:28 am, BSE Sensex was up 140.41 points or 0.39% trading at 36,469.42 while the broader Nifty...

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 09:49 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar,

A man walks wearing a mask next to the Bombay stock exchange building. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)

Indian equity indices opened in green on Thursday in line with global peers.

At 9:28 am, BSE Sensex was up 140.41 points or 0.39% trading at 36,469.42 while the broader Nifty climbed 35.45 points or 0.33% to trade at 10,741.20.

Gain on the 30-share index were led by IndusInd Bank, which was up 2.5%, followed by Bajaj Finance, Infosys and Tata Steel. Among those lagging were ITC, Ultratech Cement, Maruti and Sun Pharma.

Of 30 Sensex shares, 21 were in the green.



In the previous session Wednesday, markets had snapped 5-day winning run amid weak global cues. A depreciating rupee also weighed on market sentiment, traders said. The 30-share barometer ended 345.51 points or 0.95% lower at 36,329.01 while the NSE Nifty settled at 10,705.75 down 93.90 points or 0.87%.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Priyanka to take part in gender equality summit, stars recall Jagdeep
Jul 09, 2020 10:31 IST
MBOSE HSSLC Result 2020: Meghalaya 12th results declared for science, commerce, vocational exams at megresults.nic.in
Jul 09, 2020 10:29 IST
Mask Paraottas take social media by storm. Seen these yet?
Jul 09, 2020 10:23 IST
 
Jul 09, 2020 10:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.