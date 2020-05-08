Sensex up by 640 points, Nifty at 9,376 in opening session

Sections
May 08, 2020

Reuters

Indian stocks saw broad-based gains on Friday amid rising expectations about an economic stimulus to cushion the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, with Reliance Industries leading gains after yet another investment into its digital arm.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 1.56% to 9,342.35 by 0400 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex climbed 1.57% to 31,937.93.

Asian shares also rose as investors focused on talks between U.S. and Chinese trade officials and solid corporate earnings, even as data later on Friday was expected to show the worst U.S. unemployment rate in decades.

Shares in oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd jumped 2.6% after it unveiled a $1.5 billion investment by Vista Equity Partners into its digital arm, Jio Platforms.



