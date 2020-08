Home / Business News / Sensex up by 86 points, Nifty advances 40 points to open at 11,512

Sensex up by 86 points, Nifty advances 40 points to open at 11,512 Sensex opened at 38,930.18, up 86.30 points or 0.22%, while Nifty advanced 40.60 points or 0.35% at 11,512.85. Updated: Aug 26, 2020 09:27 IST By Hindustan Times,

