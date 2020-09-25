September 30 last date to link Aadhaar card-ration card: How to link online and offline

People queue outside a government ration shop at Turbhe during Unlock 2.0 in Navi Mumbai (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO)

In order to continue getting food grains under the Public Distribution System (PDS), it is mandatory to link your Aadhaar card with ration card before September 30. If not linked before the said date, you will get you quota of food grains under PDS only till September 30.

The Union ministry of consumer affairs, food and public distribution had directed all states and union territories to ensure no genuine beneficiary or household is denied its entitled quota of food grains. “Their names/ration cards should not be deleted/cancelled only on the ground of not possessing an Aadhaar number,” the ministry had said.

The Aadhaar-ration card linking can be done both online and offline.

For online:

(1.) Visit the official Aadhaar linking website and click on ‘Start Now’

(2.) Enter your address details: district and state



(3.) From the given options, choose benefit type as ‘ration card’

(4.) Now, choose the scheme name; it is mentioned in the ration card

(5.) Enter your ration card number, Aadhaar number, mobile number and e-mail address

(6.) Now, enter a one-time password (OTP), which is sent to your mobile number

(7.) You will get a notification informing the completion of the application process

(8.) After this, your application will be verified and, after successful verification, your Aadhaar card will get linked to ration card

For offline:

(1.) Visit nearest PDS or ration shop with photocopies of Aadhaar cards of all family members, a passport-sized photograph of the head of the family and ration card

(2.) Submit a copy of your passbook if your bank account and Aadhaar are not linked.

(3.) Submit all these documents at the PDS shop with a copy of your Aadhaar card.

(4.) An SMS will be sent on your registered mobile number of successful submission of documents

(5.) Another SMS will be sent after Aadhaar and ration card are successfully linked

Once the linking is successfully done, whether online or offline, you will get your entitled quantity of food grains every month regardless of where you stay. This is because the government has started the implementation of the inter-state portability of ration cards under its ‘One Nation One Ration Card’ plan.