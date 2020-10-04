Share of renewable energy rises to 26% in April-August this year: Official

Sections
Union power ministry’s joint secretary Ghanshyam Prasad said though the country aims at 40%of its installed electricity capacity to be renewable or nuclear by 2030, thermal power will have a substantial share in the power generation mix.

Oct 04, 2020

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Kolkata

India will reach the target of carbon emission reduction by 30-33 % before the pledged year of 2030, an official said. (Reuters File Photo )

The share of renewable energy in the country’s power mix has increased from 23%to 26%in April-August period this fiscal, a senior official said on Saturday.

Green energy’s share increased at a time when the power sector witnessed sluggish demand due to the Covid-19 pandemic, he said.

“The share of renewable energy has increased from 23 per cent to 26 per cent from April to August 2020,” Central Electricity Authority (CEA) chairman Prakash Mhaske said at a CII event.

He also said that India will reach the target of carbon emission reduction by 30-33 % before the pledged year of 2030.

