Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Business News / Siac panel set up for verdict in Future Group vs Amazon case

Siac panel set up for verdict in Future Group vs Amazon case

Amazon has also asked Sebi to direct Future Group from merging six Future Group companies, which are a key part of the deal with RIL.

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 23:47 IST

By Anirudh Laskar, Hindustan Times Mumbai

On October 25, SIAC had passed an interim order in favour of Amazon, and restrained Future Group from proceeding with the deal. (REUTERS)

Amazon.com NV Investment Holdings Llc and Kishore Biyani-led Future Group are gearing up for the last leg of the proceedings at Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) over Future Group’s sale of its retail assets to Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) for Rs 25,000 crore. The SIAC formed its panel on Tuesday to pass the final judgment on the case between Amazon and Future.

Two people with direct knowledge of the proceedings at SIAC confirmed the development.

On October 25, SIAC had passed an interim order in favour of Amazon, and restrained Future Group from proceeding with the deal.

Amazon has also asked Sebi to direct Future Group from merging six Future Group companies, which are a key part of the deal with RIL.

The Singapore International Arbitration Centre arbitration panel will pass the final verdict on whether Future Group can go ahead with its ₹25,000 crore deal or not.

“Veteran barrister Michael Hwang has been appointed as the judge for the tribunal in the Amazon-Future case,” said one of the two people, seeking anonymity. Albert Jan van den Berg, the founding partner of law firm Hanotiau & van den Berg and Jan Paulsson, a Swedish arbitration veteran and founding partner of Three Crowns Llp., are the two members of the SIAC arbitration panel.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India says UN peacekeeping ops should be backed with proper mandate and resources
by HT Correspondent
PM Modi dials Chancellor Merkel, promises to use vaccine capabilities to help other nations
by HT Correspondent
Second Covid-19 vaccine dry run scheduled on Friday
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Macron’s top advisor to meet NSA Doval as France turns the screws on Pak
by Shishir Gupta

latest news

UP: Temple priest, aides charged with rape-murder of woman
by HT Correspondent
Covering all 300mn people could take 7-8 months: Paul
by Anonna Dutt
Amid vaccine dry runs, states say connectivity biggest hurdle
by HT Correspondent
Cong lost focus, wrote Pranab in memoir
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.