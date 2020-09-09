Silver futures drop on subdued demand

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh, New Delhi

Silver futures on Wednesday dropped by Rs 546 to Rs 67,948 per kg as participants reduced their bets on low demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for December delivery tumbled by Rs 546, or 0.8 per cent, to Rs 67,948 per kg in a business turnover of 15,739 lots.

Silver prices traded lower by 0.34 per cent at USD 26.90 per ounce in New York.