Home / Business News / Silver futures plunge Rs 248 to Rs 47,450 per kg

Silver futures plunge Rs 248 to Rs 47,450 per kg

In the international market, silver prices traded 0.10 per cent lower at USD 17.45 an ounce in New York.

Updated: May 19, 2020 15:04 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

A 5 pound (with a face value of $8) silver coin produced to commemorate the christening of Prince George of Cambridge at display/ representative (AP)

Silver futures on Tuesday plunged Rs 248 to Rs 47,450 per kg as participants cut down their bets on low demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for July delivery tumbled by Rs 248, or 0.52 per cent, to Rs 47,450 per kg in a business turnover of 8,345 lots. In the international market, silver prices traded 0.10 per cent lower at USD 17.45 an ounce in New York.

