Silver futures plunge Rs 248 to Rs 47,450 per kg

Silver futures on Tuesday plunged Rs 248 to Rs 47,450 per kg as participants cut down their bets on low demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for July delivery tumbled by Rs 248, or 0.52 per cent, to Rs 47,450 per kg in a business turnover of 8,345 lots. In the international market, silver prices traded 0.10 per cent lower at USD 17.45 an ounce in New York.