Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Business News / Singapore cuts 2020 GDP outlook again as virus batters economy

Singapore cuts 2020 GDP outlook again as virus batters economy

Analysts expect the trade-reliant economy to see a deeper contraction in the second quarter due to a two-month lockdown, dubbed a “circuit breaker” by authorities, in which most workplaces closed to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Updated: May 26, 2020 07:39 IST

By Reuters | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Singapore

FILE PHOTO: The Marina Bay Sands integrated resort lights up in tribute to the healthcare workers and people staying home to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Singapore, April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su (REUTERS)

Singapore downgraded its 2020 gross domestic product forecast for the third time on Tuesday, the trade ministry said, as the bellwether economy braces for its deepest ever recession.

The city-state lowered its GDP forecast to a contraction range of -7% to -4% from the prior range of -1% to -4%.

Singapore’s economy shrank 0.7% year-on-year in the first quarter and 4.7% on a quarter-on-quarter, a less severe decline than advance estimates, although officials and analysts warned of more pain ahead.

“There continues to be a significant degree of uncertainty over the length and severity of the COVID-19 outbreak, as well as the trajectory of the economic recovery,” said Gabriel Lim, permanent secretary at the ministry of trade and industry.



Following the news, the central bank chief economist Ed Robinson said monetary policy remains unchanged and will next be reviewed in October, as planned.

Singapore also downgraded its 2020 forecast for non-oil domestic exports to -4.0% to -1.0%, from -0.5% to 1.5% previously.

Exports have been a rare bright spot for the economy in recent months mainly due to a surge in demand for pharmaceuticals.

Analysts expect the trade-reliant economy to see a deeper contraction in the second quarter due to a two-month lockdown, dubbed a “circuit breaker” by authorities, in which most workplaces closed to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The city-state has among the highest number of infections in Asia and has said that easing of the lockdown from next month will only be done gradually.

“The downward revision...implies a significant deterioration in the second-quarter momentum due to the circuit breaker period as well as a weak recovery trajectory,” said Selena Ling, OCBC Bank’s head of treasury research and strategy.

The government first flagged the possibility of recession in February when it cut its 2020 GDP forecast to -0.5% to 1.5%, from 0.5% to 2.5% previously.

Singapore’s finance minister is set to deliver the latest in a string of multi-billion-dollar economic packages to offset the hit to businesses and households from the pandemic later on Tuesday.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Kerala: 15-feet-long king cobra rescued from village in Visakhapatnam
May 26, 2020 07:54 IST
LIVE: US records 532 fresh Covid-19 deaths in the last 24-hours
May 26, 2020 07:47 IST
2.4 lakh Tirupati laddus sold in Andhra Pradesh on day-one
May 26, 2020 07:46 IST
‘Get ready’: WHO warns of ‘second peak’ in areas where Covid-19 declining
May 26, 2020 07:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.