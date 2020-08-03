Sections
Singapore plans year-end Fintech event amid coronavirus restrictions

Singapore is planning an online and physical fintech festival amid the spread of the coronavirus across the globe.

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 16:45 IST

By Bloomberg,

A view of Singapore skyline, amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak. (Reuters photo)

The Singapore FinTech Festival x SWITCH 2020 event, which will run 7 to 11 December, will allow participants to meet at key physical locations and connect to an “online city,” the Monetary Authority of Singapore and Enterprise Singapore said in a joint statement on Monday. There were about 60,000 participants at last year’s event.

Singapore said last month it is preparing for the resumption of business events as economic activities restart, with authorities developing a risk-management framework for events of up to 50 attendees.

