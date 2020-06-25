Sections
Home / Business News / Skin cream ‘Fair & Lovely’ to lose ‘Fair’ from name, says Hindustan Unilever

Skin cream ‘Fair & Lovely’ to lose ‘Fair’ from name, says Hindustan Unilever

The product was criticized for promoting negative streotypes about darker skin tones.

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 13:40 IST

By Reuters | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Bengaluru

Unilever in a statement said that it wants to embrace a more inclusive vision of beauty. (unilever.com)

The Indian arm of global consumer giant Unilever said on Thursday it would rebrand its skin-lightening cream ‘Fair and Lovely’, which has been criticized for promoting negative stereotypes related to darker skin tones. 

Hindustan Unilever said it would stop using the word ‘Fair’ in the brand, adding that the new name for the cream was awaiting regulatory approvals.

