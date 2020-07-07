Sections
Home / Business News / SoftBank to offload SBG Cleantech

SoftBank to offload SBG Cleantech

SBG Cleantech is a joint venture between SoftBank and Bharti Enterprises.

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 07:23 IST

By Utpal Bhaskar, Livemint New Delhi

Softbank’s plan to sell its entire stake comes after a previous attempt where it hired Mizuho Bank to find a ‘significant’ minority investor. (Reuters file photo)

Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp. is in separate talks with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), Mubadala Investment Co. and Brookfield Asset Management Inc. to sell its entire 80% stake in Indian green energy firm SBG Cleantech, two people aware of the development said.

Bank of America (BofA) and Barclays have been appointed to run the stake sale process as well as raise around $500 million through a dollar bond, the people cited above said on condition of anonymity.

Softbank’s plan to sell its entire stake comes after a previous attempt where it hired Mizuho Bank to find a ‘significant’ minority investor. SBG Cleantech is a joint venture between SoftBank and Bharti Enterprises.

A SoftBank spokesperson in an emailed response said, “SB Energy is exploring potential co-investment partnerships to accelerate the growth of its leading renewable energy platform. Given recent and growing interest in ESG (environmental, social and governance) investments at scale, SoftBank decided to take further steps towards identifying a growth partner. SoftBank is committed to the long-term success of SB Energy.” SB Energy Corp. is owned by Masayoshi Son-led SoftBank.



SBG Cleantech has invested around $800 million for its 7.7 GW Indian solar portfolio. The Economic Times on July 1 reported SBG Cleantech has approached Brookfield for $500-600 million.

Spokespersons for CPPIB and Bank of America declined comment. Queries emailed to spokespersons for Bharti Enterprises, Mubadala, Brookfield, Barclays and Mizuho on Friday remained unanswered.

Analysts say India’s solar space has been plagued by execution-related issues in land acquisition, regulation and financial closure.

“The domestic solar capacity addition in FY2019-20 has remained lower by about 15% than ICRA’s previous estimate (7-7.5GW), mainly on account of the disruption in supply chain and execution disruption in Q4 FY2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The solar capacity addition in FY 2020-21 is further expected to remain subdued given the continued execution challenges post lockdown restrictions,” ICRA said in a statement on Monday.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

PM must apologise for remarks made at all-party meet on June 19: Congress
Jul 07, 2020 08:14 IST
Happy Birthday Dhoni: 5 times MSD made bold call that won India matches
Jul 07, 2020 08:12 IST
Phone call at 8.45 am, then a video call: The backstory of the PLA’s pullback
Jul 07, 2020 08:18 IST
Delhi Covid-19 cases top 100,000; India death toll hits 20k
Jul 07, 2020 08:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.