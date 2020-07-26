Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Business News / South Africa extends Covid-19 loans for struggling businesses

South Africa extends Covid-19 loans for struggling businesses

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the 200 billion rand ($12.00 billion) loan scheme in April to help businesses, as part of stimulus measures to lessen the pandemic impact on South Africa’s already shrinking economy.

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 14:30 IST

By Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Johannesburg

Many of South Africa’s small and medium-sized firms were thrown into disarray when the government introduced a lockdown at the end of March to try to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes Covid-19. (Bloomberg file photo)

South Africa has doubled to six months the term of loans to small and medium-sized businesses to help them survive the Covid-19 recession and made other changes to make the credit easier to access, the treasury said on Sunday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the 200 billion rand ($12.00 billion) loan scheme in April to help businesses, as part of stimulus measures to lessen the pandemic impact on South Africa’s already shrinking economy.

The loans are intended to meet urgent requirements, such as salaries, rents and contractual obligations.

Many of South Africa’s small and medium-sized firms were thrown into disarray when the government introduced a lockdown at the end of March to try to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes Covid-19.



They lost much of their revenue but still faced fixed costs, and many have struggled to recover even as the lockdown lifted.

Sunday’s changes to the scheme include making “bank credit assessments and loan approvals more discretionary and less restrictive,” the treasury said in a statement.

They extend the draw-down period and the interest and capital repayment holiday to six from three months and replace the 300 million rand turnover cap with a maximum loan amount of 100 million rand. ($1 = 16.6705 rand)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

BPCL offers VRS option to employees ahead of privatisation
Jul 26, 2020 14:45 IST
Surrendered Maoists to reconstruct schools demolished by them in Chhattisgarh
Jul 26, 2020 14:40 IST
Africa’s development bank approves loans, grants to fight coronavirus
Jul 26, 2020 14:37 IST
Tamil Nadu on pause mode on last Sunday lockdown in July
Jul 26, 2020 14:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.