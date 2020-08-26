Sections
South Korea to extend loosened liquidity coverage rules for local banks

The Financial Services Commission said the extensions were meant to address any potential funding stress that may arise in times of volatility.

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 14:56 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Seoul

South Korea’s financial regulator said on Wednesday it will extend loosened liquidity requirements for local banks. (AP Photo)

South Korea’s financial regulator said on Wednesday it will extend loosened liquidity requirements for local banks including the foreign exchange liquidity coverage ratio through March 2021.

The regulator said in March the FX LCR will be relaxed to 70% from 80% temporarily, meaning banks will be required to hold less foreign assets that can readily be converted into cash in times of stress.

The regulator said in March the FX LCR will be relaxed to 70% from 80% temporarily, meaning banks will be required to hold less foreign assets that can readily be converted into cash in times of stress.

