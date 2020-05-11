Sovereign Gold Bond opens today; issue price fixed at Rs 4,590 per gram

One unit of the bond, considered one of the best alternatives to invest in gold, is equal to one gram of the yellow metal and was priced at Rs 4,639 for the first tranche of FY20. (Reuters file photo. Representative image )

The second tranche of government-run Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) scheme of this fiscal year will open for subscription on Monday and will close on May 15.

The issue price of the Series II of sovereign gold bond scheme 2020-21 has been fixed at Rs 4,590 per gram and its date of issuance is May 19. Those applying online and making payment through digital mode will get a discount of Rs 50 per gram.

According to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data, the first tranche of sovereign gold bond for this fiscal saw a record subscription of 17.73 lakh units worth Rs 822 crore. This was the highest ever subscription since the issue in October 2016.

The first issue of the sovereign gold bond scheme came in October 2015 and people bought 9.14 lakh units worth Rs 245 crore. The October 2016 issue received the highest subscription as investors bought 35.98 lakh units of gold bonds worth Rs 1,081 crore.

The issue was priced at Rs 3007 per unit.

However, after the October 2016 issue, the interest in gold bonds has been declining.

Other asset classes including equities have been affected badly this year amid the coronavirus lockdown investors are seeking safer assets such as gold. It is also the only gold investment option to pay fixed guaranteed interest on investment in gold.

The government has announced dates of the upcoming issues of gold bonds, issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on its behalf, till September.

