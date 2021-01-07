Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Business News / Spectrum sale on March 1

Spectrum sale on March 1

DoT on Wednesday invited eligible bidders to participate in the auction of spectrum blocks in the 700MHz, 800MHz, 900MHz, 1,800MHz, 2,100MHz, 2,300MHz and 2,500MHz bands.

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 01:25 IST

By Ishita Guha, Hindustan Times New Delhi

DoT will pre-qualify applicants who meet the eligibility criteria. (REUTERS)

The government will auction wireless spectrum in seven bands on March 1, aiming to raise at least ₹3.92 lakh crore this fiscal year that saw its revenues crumble.

DoT on Wednesday invited eligible bidders to participate in the auction of spectrum blocks in the 700MHz, 800MHz, 900MHz, 1,800MHz, 2,100MHz, 2,300MHz and 2,500MHz bands. DoT will pre-qualify applicants who meet the eligibility criteria.

“The government reserves the right to summarily disqualify any pre-qualified bidder at any stage of the auction or after the auction is completed on the grounds of non-compliance with eligibility conditions, misrepresentation, non-compliance with the relevant auction rules, or any matter that may, in the opinion of the government, be contrary to general public interest,” says a DoT notice. Offers can be submitted until February 5.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

US Capitol locked down as Trump supporters clash with police; security breach reported
by Associated Press| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
PM Modi dials Chancellor Merkel, promises to use vaccine capabilities to help other nations
by HT Correspondent
Amid bird flu scare, poultry from southern states banned in MP, control rooms set up in districts
by HT Correspondent
Second Covid-19 vaccine dry run scheduled on Friday
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar

latest news

Telecom operators ask Centre for clear 5G roll-out road map
by Ishita Guha
HC stays appointment of Sonepat magistrate as Hockey Haryana administrator
by HT Correspondent
Congress announces new executive body with 39-members for Rajasthan
by Sachin Saini
Look into assets of cops named in extortion racket: Cong MLA
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.