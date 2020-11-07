SpiceJet gets payment reprieve from Supreme Court

Sections
SpiceJet and its chairman Ajay Singh are in a legal dispute with the carrier’s former owner, billionaire Kalanithi Maran, who claimed damages over a share transfer in 2014.

Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 02:32 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh,

The Supreme Court stayed an order directing SpiceJet Ltd. to deposit Rs 2.4 billion ($32.5 million) with a lower court, a relief for the cash-strapped low-cost carrier.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Sharad A. Bobde agreed to SpiceJet’s request to put on hold a Delhi High Court order to deposit the money, saying there was no precedent for such a directive to be given. The bench will hear the case again after another four weeks.

Like other airlines around the world, SpiceJet has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. The carrier had cash and cash equivalents of Rs 281.6 million as of March 31, compared with current liabilities of Rs 66.5 billion and long-term liabilities of Rs 79 billion, latest available data show.

