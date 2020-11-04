Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Business News / Spot gold prices fall as US awaits outcome of election results

Spot gold prices fall as US awaits outcome of election results

As battleground states in the US declare poll results, investors believe that the prolonged wait for decisive results from the US elections has shaken investor confidence.

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 11:57 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Gold bars are pictured on display at Korea Gold Exchange in Seoul, South Korea. (REUTERS)

With no clear outcome who will win the US presidential elections, gold prices fell across markets in the early hours on Wednesday

Spot gold prices dropped by 0.5% to $1,896.44 per ounce, according to Reuters. US gold futures also dropped by 0.7% to $1,897.10.

As battleground states in the US declare poll results, investors believe that the prolonged wait for decisive results from the US elections has shaken investor confidence.

Warren Patterson, head of commodities strategy at ING Bank NV in Singapore, told Bloomberg, “An improvement in odds for Trump has been positive for risk appetite, which has weighed on gold.” A win for Biden could pave the way for more fiscal stimulus being injected into the US economy and could prove beneficial for equity and commodity markets.

Howie Lee, an economist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp, told Reuters, “Gold has declined with the increasing odds of a Trump win, but oil is clawing back some losses after last week’s sell-off.”

The precious metal has gained 25% based on unprecedented global stimulus injected by several central banks in order to subside the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

US Presidential Election 2020: Twitter flags Trump’s tweet saying Democrats trying to ‘steal’ election
Nov 04, 2020 11:50 IST
Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami detained in 2018 suicide abetment case
Nov 04, 2020 10:33 IST
India reports 17% jump in fresh Covid-19 cases
Nov 04, 2020 10:06 IST
Three new Rafale jets to arrive today
Nov 04, 2020 05:00 IST

latest news

Sandeepa: I would like to dig my teeth into substantial work on the web
Nov 04, 2020 12:00 IST
Niraj Antani the first Indian-American to be elected to Ohio state Senate
Nov 04, 2020 11:59 IST
Chhattisgarh Police complete probe, submit charge sheet in minor girl’s rape case in 4 days
Nov 04, 2020 11:57 IST
Spot gold prices fall as US awaits outcome of election results
Nov 04, 2020 11:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.