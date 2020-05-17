Sections
Home / Business News / Stimulus announced by govt, RBI amount to Rs 20.97 lakh crore: FM Sitharaman gives a break-up

According to Nirmala Sitharaman, the first tranche of announcements amounts to Rs 594,550 crore under the economic package talked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Updated: May 17, 2020 13:17 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had focused on the Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and the middle class on Wednesday (Sonu Mehta/HT file photo )

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Sunday the overall economic stimulus package under the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission amounts to Rs 20,97,053 as she gave a summary of the funds issued so far.

According to Nirmala Sitharaman, the first tranche of announcements amounts to Rs 594,550 crore under the economic package talked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

She had focused on the Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and the middle class on Wednesday.

The stimulus provided in the second tranche of the economic package was Rs 310,000 crores and Rs 150,000 crore was announced in the third tranche.



The finance minister had announced the ‘One Nation One Ration Card’, free food grain supply to migrants and creation of affordable rental housing complexes (ARHC) in urban areas for migrant workers and poor under the Covid-19 stimulus package on Thursday.

She had announced Rs 1 lakh crore Agri Infrastructure Fund for farm gate infrastructure for farmers and Rs 10,000 crore scheme for the formalisation of Micro Food Enterprises (MFEs) under the Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package on Friday.

She also proposed amendments to the Essential Commodities Act to enable better price realisation for farmers and said no stock limit should apply to processors or value chain participants.

In the fourth and fifth tranches of the economic package amounts to Rs 48,100 crore, the Union finance minister said.

The finance minister said on Saturday said eight sectors will undergo structural reforms, which include coal, minerals, defence production, airspace managements & airports, MRO, power distribution companies in Union territories, space and atomic energy.

She focussed on MGNREGA, health, education, business, decriminalisation of companies act, ease of doing business, public sector and enterprises and state government and resources related to the state governments on Sunday.

She added that earlier measures, including Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP), amount to Rs 192,800 and measures of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) was Rs 801,603.

