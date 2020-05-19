Sections
Home / Business News / Stimulus unlikely to revive demand, say automakers

Stimulus unlikely to revive demand, say automakers

Auto component makers said they are unlikely to gain much despite the avowed policy support to MSMEs as most of the money will be routed through banks.

Updated: May 19, 2020 02:57 IST

By Malyaban Ghosh, livemint New Delhi

Automakers have been urging the Centre to come up with measures such as direct cash transfers, reduction in GST and incentive-based scrappage policy. (Reuters file photo)

Automakers in India face an uncertain road to recovery with industry executives saying that the government’s stimulus measures are unlikely to revive demand at a time when the lockdown imposed after the coronavirus outbreak has crimped sales of big-ticket items such as passenger vehicles.

Auto component makers said they are unlikely to gain much despite the avowed policy support to MSMEs as most of the money will be routed through banks. Most firms are unlikely to seek loans for expenses such as employee salaries and to invest in new capacities in the current environment when they are struggling to utilize their existing capacities because of a lack of demand. In the absence of a direct cash transfer, high fixed costs are also weighing on industry players, they said.

“There is no demand stimulus. We will have to wait and see how the economy grows. Demand will be the biggest issue,” said Vikram Kirloslar, vice-chairman, Toyota Kirloskar Motor.

Automakers have been urging the Centre to come up with measures such as direct cash transfers, reduction in GST and incentive-based scrappage policy.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Trump says he’s taking anti-malaria drug against Covid-19 for over a week
May 19, 2020 03:49 IST
Entire RPF staff at Ludhiana railway station quarantined
May 19, 2020 03:41 IST
Eight more Ludhiana cops quarantined as 2 accused test positive for Covid-19
May 19, 2020 03:15 IST
Stimulus unlikely to revive demand, say automakers
May 19, 2020 02:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.