Sections
Home / Business News / Stocks jump worldwide while dollar drops with gold

Stocks jump worldwide while dollar drops with gold

Treasuries and European bonds extended their declines. The dollar turned lower against its major peers including the euro, after a German gauge of investor confidence unexpectedly surged.

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 19:36 IST

By Bloomberg,

US index futures advanced with equities worldwide after President Donald Trump said he’s considering a tax cut on capital gains. Gold fell for a third day. (File photo for representation)

US index futures advanced with equities worldwide after President Donald Trump said he’s considering a tax cut on capital gains. Gold fell for a third day.

American Airlines Group Inc. and Carnival Corp. led a boom in travel shares in the U.S. premarket. Gains in S&P 500 futures signaled the gauge will approach its record close from before the pandemic. In Europe and Asia, a broad rally from industrial goods to health-care shares set the Stoxx Europe 600 Index headed for its best increase since mid-June.

Treasuries and European bonds extended their declines. The dollar turned lower against its major peers including the euro, after a German gauge of investor confidence unexpectedly surged.

Investors in risk assets are taking some comfort from Trump’s comment on potential tax cuts, strong Chinese economic data and falling hospitalizations in California and New York. They’re driving an MSCI global stocks benchmark toward erasing its 2020 loss today.



“Equity has never looked cheaper compared to fixed income and the like,” Jun Bei Liu, portfolio manager at Tribeca Investment Partners, said in a Bloomberg TV interview. “If you want any return, any yield, any income or even any growth you have to go to equities.”

Elsewhere, the resignation of Lebanon’s government after the devastating explosion in Beirut threatened to upend prospects of a debt restructuring deal in the next few months.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

UP Board introduces new system to end students’ info mismatch in HS, inter marksheets
Aug 11, 2020 20:01 IST
UTT postponed indefinitely due to Covid-19 pandemic
Aug 11, 2020 19:58 IST
Sachin Pilot back in Jaipur, says there shouldn’t be any vendetta politics
Aug 11, 2020 19:52 IST
106 locally made trainer aircraft in India’s Rs 8,700 crore buying blitz
Aug 11, 2020 19:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.